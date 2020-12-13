Panel: Is Fresno city council crossing the line by fining residents who hold mass gatherings during state’s at-home order

In a 4-3 vote, the Fresno city council approved a new covid ordinance to cite residents who hold gatherings of 50 people or more. The amount of the fines have yet to be determined. The city’s code enforcement team will police it. Earlier in the week, city council was looking to vote on a similar ordinance for gatherings of 15 people or more, with fines starting at $1,000 and reaching $10,000. But that set off a war of words, forcing it to be tabled.

Fresno police chief Andrew Hall said his department will not enforce such an ordinance. Fresno county D.A. Lisa Smittcamp denounced the ordinance telling council members to research the constitutionality of it. Council president Miguel Arias fired back in a statement saying,

“Like at the federal level, it’s time to move on from destructive and divisive politics.”



In addition, the city council unanimously voted for a resolution to have the state issue more COVID resources immediately as the county has no more ICU beds available.