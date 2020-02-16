Panel: Is councilman Bredefeld’s tax-free plan for new Fresno parks realistic or a pipe dream?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- One person was injured just after midnight Sunday in a drive-by shooting just outside of a northwest Fresno apartment complex, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 2729 W Fairmont Ave., near the area of Shaw and Marks avenues, around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Tim Tietjen said.