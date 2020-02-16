Tax-free greenspace? Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld believes a new parks tax is a rip off and city leaders need to think outside the box. Bredefeld is proposing to turn some of the ponding basins into parks. Critics argue that there would be no money to maintain them. The Measure “P” team is working on a new parks and public safety tax initiative. The Sunday Morning Matters panel says Bredefeld’s idea is more wishful thinking than practical.
Panel: Is councilman Bredefeld’s tax-free plan for new Fresno parks realistic or a pipe dream?
