Fresno mayor Lee Brand is proposing a ban on firearms inside City Hall. Council member Garry Bredefeld is questioning the security of the building and if the mayor is infringing on the second amendment right. The panel on Sunday Morning Matters weighs in. LongtimeKMJ host Ray Appleton, KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros and former Fresno county supervisor candidate Nasreen Johnson debate if Bredefeld is right.
Panel: Is City Hall secure enough to ban CCW holders?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: