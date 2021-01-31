In the coming days the Fresno city council will consider renaming two popular city establishments. The Chandler Airport and the Meux Home were flagged by the Fresno Historic Commission for the council to decide whether or not they should keep their name. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Dan Walters and Dr. Lisa bryant discuss the so-called cancel culture in the Valley and the state along with other hot-button issues including the controversial vaccine rollout.
Panel: Is cancel-culture out of control? Should long-time Fresno establishments like the Chandler Airport and Meux Home be renamed?
