Governor Newsom is recalibrating the COVID tracking system by color-coding the counties and eliminating the watch lists. The Central Valley is in the purple, which is the worse color-code to be in. All hair salons, barber shops and malls can reopen with modifications but all restaurants, nail salons, gyms and movie theaters remained closed. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Jim Verros and Joe Kieta weigh in on these new guidelines and if it’s made things even more confusing.
Panel: In the purple, is governor Newsom’s new color-coded COVID tracking system easier to understand or adding to the confusion?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: