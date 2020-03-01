All eyes will be on Fresno’s mayoral race come Super Tuesday. The question is, will there be an outright winner or a runoff in the general election? The panel on Sunday Morning Matters, Jim Verros, Philip Teresi and Miguel Arias say the race is closer than people think and the battle for the District 4 council seat between Tyler Maxwell and Nathan Alonzo could have an even bigger impact on who wins the mayor’s seat.
Panel: How Fresno’s mayoral and district 4 council races have more at stack than you think
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: