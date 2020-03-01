Panel: How Fresno’s mayoral and district 4 council races have more at stack than you think

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All eyes will be on Fresno’s mayoral race come Super Tuesday. The question is, will there be an outright winner or a runoff in the general election? The panel on Sunday Morning Matters, Jim Verros, Philip Teresi and Miguel Arias say the race is closer than people think and the battle for the District 4 council seat between Tyler Maxwell and Nathan Alonzo could have an even bigger impact on who wins the mayor’s seat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know