Wildfires have fueled a political debate over climate change. This week President Trump doubling down that science doesn’t actually know and the management of the forests have become the real matchstick. Meantime, Governo Newsom and Vice Presidential candidate pushing the climate change agenda during their visit to the Central Valley. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Tom del Beccaro and David Paredes weigh in on this heated debate.
Panel: Harris or Trump – Whose visit made a bigger impact in solving the wildfire catastrophe and among voters?
by: Alexan Balekian