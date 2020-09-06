Panel: Hairgate – Was it a set up and who do you believe, House Speaker Pelosi or the salon owner with Fresno roots?

Was it a setup? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes she was set up by a Fresno native who owns the Bay Area salon in which Pelosi was caught on camera getting her done on Monday. All indoor operations for hair salons in San Francisco are shut down due to a COVID-19. Erica Kious has become a household name overnight for releasing her salon’s surveillance video of Pelosi not wearing a mask and violating the city’s restrictions. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger and the chair of the Fresno police reform commission Oliver Baines weigh on what has become “hairgate”