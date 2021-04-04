Panel: Good or Bad idea? The Biden administration mulls over mandated ‘Vax Passes’ for international travel and events with big crowds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Would you get a ‘Vax Pass’ if it meant going to a sporting event, concert or board a cruise ship? The Biden Administration is mulling over coming up with a system to return to normalcy and try to eliminate a super spreader situation. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Abigail Solis weigh in on a so-called Vax Pass that could be set up through an app on your smartphone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics