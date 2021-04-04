Would you get a ‘Vax Pass’ if it meant going to a sporting event, concert or board a cruise ship? The Biden Administration is mulling over coming up with a system to return to normalcy and try to eliminate a super spreader situation. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Abigail Solis weigh in on a so-called Vax Pass that could be set up through an app on your smartphone.
Panel: Good or Bad idea? The Biden administration mulls over mandated ‘Vax Passes’ for international travel and events with big crowds
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: