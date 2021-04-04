Panel: Good or Bad idea? The Biden administration mulls over mandated ‘Vax Passes’ for international travel and events with big crowds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- This Easter Sunday, the halls of Clovis High School were empty of students but full of life, as a new ministry began its journey in the Central Valley.

Clovis Church held its first official service at 2:00 p.m. Lead pastor Daniel Velasquez, who is from Palo Alto, says he was attracted to Clovis because of its family-oriented environment and high rate of growth.