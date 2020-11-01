Panel: Giving Thanks or Staying distant? Will Californians abide by Newsom’s Thanksgiving Covid recipe for gatherings

Family, feast and football! Thanksgiving is a chance for family and friends to gather and give thanks for all that they have. However, this Thanksgiving is unlike any other with a pandemic still looming. Governor Gavin Newsom is encouraging families not to gather and if they do he’s laying down a set of rules that has many Californians questioning what they will do. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Tom Del Beccaro carve into this heated debate.

