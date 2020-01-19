The Gladding family’s legislative crusade to pass Gavin’s law has had many emotional twists and turns but local political pundits believe it’s a done deal and Governor Gavin Newsom should sign off on it. Following an unanimous vote in a committee hearing last week, Gavin’s Law advances another step. On Sunday Morning Matters, the panel with Bill McEwen, Guillermo Moreno and Keshia Thomas say the bill that would increase prison time for hit and run drivers who leave the scene is a done deal and no state lawmaker wants to be the one to vote no on it.
Panel: Gavin’s Law – done deal or an uphill climb? Why state lawmakers should not vote against it
by: Alexan Balekian