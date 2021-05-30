Fresno city council members now have the power to decide which flags will be raised at City Hall. Following a 5-2 vote at Thursday’s council meeting, the council has now transferred the decision-making process for raising flags at City Hall to their jurisdiction instead of the city manager. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with two former council members, Craig Scharton and Clint Olivier weigh in on the Pride flag being raised at City Hall. The event will happen on June 11. Mayor Jerry Dyer was strongly in opposition of this new resolution.
Panel – Flag or No Flag? Should Fresno city council member have the power to decide which flags are raised at City Hall
by: Alexan Balekian