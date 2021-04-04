Panel: Farmworkers or Newsom? Who benefited the most from the First Lady’s visit to the South Valley?

A steady stream of farmworkers came out to get in line in hopes to receive the COVID vaccine and to listen to the First Lady’s message of hope for a pathway to citizenship and helping farmworkers beat the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom was also accompanied the First Lady. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Abigail Solis discuss who benefited the most from Dr. Jill Biden’s visit as Newsom is facing a pending recall election.
