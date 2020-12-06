Panel: Do as I say, not as I do? How big of a credibility problem do elected leaders have in ordering the public to stay home and not to gather?

Does governor Newsom and other elected leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to asking the public to follow COVID orders and guidelines? There’s been several incidents over the last few weeks where elected officials have ignored their own COVID restrictions and rules. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Miguel Arias and Nathan Magsig weigh on the, “do as I say, not as I do” hypocrisy.
