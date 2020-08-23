It was a political convention unlike any other! The virtual DNC brought out the heavy hitters and no one pulled any punches when it came to attacking President Trump. On Sunday Morning Matters, California democratic delegate and member of the progressive caucus Ricardo Franco, and Trump delegate for the 21st congressional district William Bourdeau discussed all aspects of the DNC and was it enough to move the needle for those voters who are in favor of Bernie Sanders and those who remain on the fence?
Panel: Did the DNC do enough to win over voters on the fence and the progressive movement in the Central Valley and around California?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: