Panel: Did supervisor Brandau act irresponsibly, knowing he had COVID-like symptoms?

Did an elected official, who is sworn-in to help protect the community, act irresponsibly knowing he was showing COVID-like symptoms? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Tom Del Beccaro and Amanda Renteria weigh in on supervisor Steve Brandau’s shocking admission. They also discuss controversial Proposition 22 and if the result signals an end to state bill AB-5
