Governor Gavin Newsom uses a popular phrase when he speaks, “meet the moment,” but did he meet his moment with the State of the State speech? Our Sunday Morning Matters panel with Cal Matters columnist Dan Walters and political writer for the Sacramento Bee Lara Korte joined Alexan Balekian to offer a journalistic viewpoint of Newsom’s speech as a recall hangs over his head.
Panel: Did governor Newsom’s state of the state speech ‘meet the moment’ as a recall election hangs over his head?
