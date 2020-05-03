Panel: Did Crazy Bernie deserve a $6,000 fine for operating his non-essential business online?

Crazy Bernie says he will fight the city of Fresno tooth and nail over his $6,000 fine. The famed furniture store owner was fined for a second time this week after took his business online and offered curbside pick up. Furniture stores have been deemed non-essential. On the Sunday Morning Matters panel Garry Bredefeld and Andrew Janz weigh in on how small businesses have been treated by the city during the pandemic.

