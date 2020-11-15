Could Hanford’s David Valadao punctuate a small red wave in the House by next week? The congressional showdown in District 21 is once again headed down to the last few hundred votes. Valadao is looking to recapture his seat that he lost by 862 votes in 2018 to the democratic incumbent, T.J. Cox. The Sunday Morning matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Kathleen Schock offer their projections into this race as the nation once again awaits the winner of this heated battle.
Panel: Cox-Valadao race comes down to the last few hundred votes and should we do away with the electoral college? California says, yes
