Panel: Could Valadao/Cox race end up becoming the last congressional race decided again and how does Nunes move forward without Trump?

Congressman Devin Nunes has been President Trump’s biggest ally during his first and what appears his only term in the White House, how will Nunes move forward following his re-election to Congress? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Tom Del Beccaro weighs in on that and how the Valadao/Cox race could change the dynamic of the House dramatically.
