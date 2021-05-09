California governor Gavin Newsom remains silent following a number of drought declarations from six Central Valley counties and Valley lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with KMJ host Ray Appleton and state democratic delegate and regional director Humberto Gomez Jr. weigh in on the drought emergency and the governor’s lack of recognizing it.
Panel: Could the absence of a drought declaration come back to haunt Newsom in the recall race?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: