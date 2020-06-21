Panel: Complaint hotline? Fresno city council explores complaint hotline to help enforce statewide mask mandate

Face masks are now mandatory across California. Question is, who is going to enforce it? Fresno city council member Nelson Esparza is looking to push forward an initiative to create a complaint hotline for businesses who are not enforcing the mask mandate. It is receiving some push back but it could pass along with other measures to help enforce the governor’s mandate.
