Panel: City vs County – Was emergency meeting over CARES Act funds more kabuki theater rather than providing real solutions for the community?

For the first time amid the pandemic, Fresno city, county, state, congressional leaders and health professionals gathered in one room to hash out how they would utilize the remainder of the near $200 million of the CARES Act funds. The county has received roughly $98 million, while the city received $92 million. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with GVWire News Director Bill McEwen and KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, they weighed on the handling of the meeting. McEwen calling it more kabuki theater. Many left the meeting with more questions than answers.

