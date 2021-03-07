Panel: Bribery or Helping hand? Is Newsom’s multi-billion dollar school reopening plan forcing educators back into the classroom too soon?

Governor Gavin Newsom has made it a point over the last couple of weeks to be visible in the Central Valley during the vaccine rollout. Many of his critics are wondering if its genuine or his was of responding to the recall effort. California senator Anna Caballero who represents portions of the Central Valley insists his visits are genuine but they have been pushing him hard to come out to the districts and talk to the people. Caballero joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters detailing new state bills 86 and 87, and how it directly impacts the Valley.