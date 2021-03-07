School districts across California can cash in if they follow the governor’s orders and reopen primary classrooms by April 1st. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno Unified school board member Keshia Thomas and Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau weigh in on the governor’s $6.6 billion reopening plan. Is Fresno Unified ready to go back?
Panel: Bribery or Helping hand? Is Newsom’s multi-billion dollar school reopening plan forcing educators back into the classroom too soon?
