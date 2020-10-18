The battle over ballot harvesting and what’s legal and illegal continues to cause confusion among voters as state and local leaders exchange a war of words. This week’s Sunday Morning Matters panel with Powertalk 96.7 host John Gerardi and state delegate for the democratic party Humberto Gomez Jr. dig in on what’s accepted and not accepted as ballot harvesting. The practice was legalized in California following the 2016 election and was put into use for the first time in the 2018 mid-term.
Panel: Battle over ballot harvesting – Is CA GOP committing an elections crime by creating unauthorized drop boxes to collect ballots?
