A Fresno county school board trustee is refusing to resign after thousands in his district sign a petition to have him removed after attending the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. James Hoak was elected back in November to serve on the Sierra Unified school district board. Hoak was in D.C. at the pro-Trump rally that sparked the deadly siege on the Capitol building. Was Hoak’s actions cause for dismissal? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Guillermo Moreno and Amanda Renteria weigh in.
Panel: Bad influence or Exercising his right? Did James Hoak cross the line as a Fresno County school board trustee for attending Capitol riots
