Panel: Are voters convinced a “quid pro quo” was committed as House democrats push for impeachment vote

Has Valley congressman Devin Nunes hurt his chance at being reelected as the impeachment hearings play out? Nunes has been on the front lines of the Russian investigation and now has been implicated in the impeachment report released by the House democrats.

Our panel, KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, Fresno city council member Miguel Arias and the executive editor for the San Joaquin Valley Sun Alex Tavlian weigh in how Nunes has either raised his reelection stock or has he abandoned his constituents.