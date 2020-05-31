Panel: Are the governor’s guidelines on places of worship too restrictive and should it be compared to a civil rights issue?

Are the guidelines governor Gavin Newsom put in place on for houses of worship a violation of the U.S. Constitution? Does it violate the civil rights of people who want to practice their religion? Late Friday night this is what the highest court in the land decided:

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to California’s limits on large church gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, dismissing an appeal brought by a San Diego-area church that argued state rules infringed on its religious freedom.

The justices by 5-4 vote said California could enforce its rules, at least for now.