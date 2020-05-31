Panel: Are the governor’s guidelines on places of worship too restrictive and should it be compared to a civil rights issue?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Are the guidelines governor Gavin Newsom put in place on for houses of worship a violation of the U.S. Constitution? Does it violate the civil rights of people who want to practice their religion? Late Friday night this is what the highest court in the land decided:

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to California’s limits on large church gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, dismissing an appeal brought by a San Diego-area church that argued state rules infringed on its religious freedom.

The justices by 5-4 vote said California could enforce its rules, at least for now. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know