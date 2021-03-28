Panel: Are stricter gun laws the answer to gun control? Should Biden flex presidential powers to ban AR-15 rifles in wake of mass shootings?

The heated debate over gun reform is once again thrust into the national spotlight after a second mass shooting in a week. The Sunday Morning Matters panel, Amanda Renteria and Tom Del Beccaro join Alexan Balekian to debate gun control and if President Biden should exercise an executive order to ban AR-15 rifles. They also weigh in on the latest crisis at the border where migrants are pouring into the country on the southern border.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: