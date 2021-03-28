Panel: Are stricter gun laws the answer to gun control? Should Biden flex presidential powers to ban AR-15 rifles in wake of mass shootings?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heated debate over gun reform is once again thrust into the national spotlight after a second mass shooting in a week. The Sunday Morning Matters panel, Amanda Renteria and Tom Del Beccaro join Alexan Balekian to debate gun control and if President Biden should exercise an executive order to ban AR-15 rifles. They also weigh in on the latest crisis at the border where migrants are pouring into the country on the southern border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics