Panel: Apology accepted or fireable offense? Did KMJ’s Appleton go to far by telling his audience, “news editors should be hanged, maybe” following Capitol chaos

The first full week of 2021 is marred by one of the darkest days in American history when a pro-Trump rally turned into a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Jim Costa shares his first hand account of being asked to hit the ground and put on a gas mask as lawmakers were forced to shelter. Following the aftermath of the riot that killed 5 people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, KMJ’s iconic conservative talk show host Ray Appleton took exception to the media coverage of the siege on the Capitol building, saying on air “some news editors should be hanged, maybe.” Appleton said he said it tongue and cheek and apologized later on air. The dangerous rhetoric culminated into a two-week suspension without pay.

CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Ray Appleton’s comment is a direct violation of those principles. As a result, we have suspended him.



The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Larry Powell and Bill McEwen weigh in on Appleton’s comments and discuss if he should have been fired or if his apology is enough.