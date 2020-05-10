The Waffle Shop in northwest Fresno becomes the first restaurant to defy the city and state’s orders be letting customers dine-in. The owner was fined a $1,000 on Friday but the customers paid it. The owner of the Elbow Room, Mike Shirinian believes all restaurants can open safely now. Shirinian says he won’t have anything more to do with the mayor’s advisory committee that he resigned from last week but says the decision not reopen is highly political.
Owner of the Elbow Room: We won’t make you feel like your dining in the ICU! Is it safe for restaurants to reopen in Fresno right now?
