Over a thousand turkeys donated in the KSEE24 and Catholic Charities Turkey Drive

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The call went out for the community’s help – and the community delivered. The 10th annual KSEE24 and Catholic Charities Turkey Drive was a success after nearly 1,400 turkeys were collected, providing hundreds of local families a holiday meal.

Cars passed through the KSEE24 parking lot from sunup until sundown Tuesday as folks stopped by to drop off a holiday bird. A simple gift to help out local families who don’t have the means to provide food for their table.

“We started this because we really didn’t have any food on our shelves to feed the community at Thanksgiving,” said Catholic Charities’ Ashlee Wolf. “Now, 10 years later, we’ll have a line wrapped around Catholic Charities in the morning with those families waiting to receive food.”

Some donations came by the truckload. Table Mountain Casino delivered 600 of them.

“We dropped 250 earlier today and we wanted to go ahead and hey let’s throw out a challenge and let’s see how many turkeys we can get tonight,” said Table Mountain Casino President Rob Goslin.

No community event is complete without volunteers. The Fresno State basketball team was offering free tickets to one of their upcoming games and lending a helping hand to load turkeys into the truck.

The ‘Dogs had a great time supporting their community and meeting Fresno State fans at the 10th annual @KSEE24 Turkey Drive! 🦃 #GoDogs | #ValleyTough | #PrideOfTheValley | #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/SFqb8uWxC8 — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) November 27, 2019

“I didn’t have to pull their legs – no pun intended with the turkey legs – I didn’t have to pull their legs with the charity. They wanted to come out and give back to the community,” says head coach Justin Hutson.

