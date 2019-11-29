ONLINE ONLY: Residents kick off Thanksgiving with 5k race

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rain or shine, runners were determined to cross the finish line during Fresno’s annual Turkey Trot.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t rain too hard, but it turned out to be nice. A few raindrops never hurt anybody,” said Fresno resident Heather Cliff, who showed up wearing a Turkey costume.

This was all to help out those who can’t afford the Thanksgiving feast other people enjoy. Donations this year went to the Fresno Community Food Bank.

“I think it’s really cool. I love that we can give back to the community and provide meals for those people who aren’t so fortunate and incorporate my favorite sport in it,” runner Kristin Stephens said.

Participants had the option of either running or walking without the feeling of competition.

“It’s just about getting together and having fun and spending time with family and friends,” resident Gina Clarke said.

As a reward for running the three miles, they received either a pumpkin or a pecan pie. For many, this wasn’t their first time participating in the 5K race.

Fresno resident Darren Woo said this was his 12th year taking part in the annual turkey trot.

“My wife motivates me, she says ‘we’ve gotta go out there and be participating in this community,’” Woo said.

It was also a perfect opportunity for people to spend time with their loved ones while also having the chance to feel less guilty tonight before digging into a plate of turkey.

“My mom’s out here…just making it a family extravaganza,” Cliff said.

