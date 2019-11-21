ONLINE ONLY: Professional climber Jimmy Chin speaks in Fresno about pursuing his passion

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KPGE) – Professional climber, photographer, and Academy Award-winning film director Jimmy Chin, visited downtown Fresno Wednesday to speak about how he went from living in his car in Yosemite to walking the Oscar stage.

“Truly, the greatest risk I ever took was to forget my own path,” Chin said. 

This was all part of the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series. 

“He’s such an amazing human being,” Susan Anderson, San Joaquin Valley Town Hall board member, said. “I really liked how he talked about taking risks and just going for it. His story is just incredible.”

Attendees had the chance to be inspired while also having a laugh or two. 

Chin said his decision to pursue climbing wasn’t something his family was too happy with. 

“‘Of course we’re worried, there’s no word in Chinese for what you do,’” Chin said, quoting his mother. 

Chin said one day, he picked up a camera and found a way to combine his love for climbing with his passion for telling people’s stories. He said the stories he looks to tell are the ones about those who explore their full potential. 

“You’re fortunate if you get to find what your potential is because I don’t think many people get to understand or experience what their full potential is,” he said. 

Jimmy ended with speaking about his most notable film, the one that won him an Oscar: Free Solo. The film revolves around Alex Honnold, who attempts to free solo climb El Capitán.

“I understood that his intention of the climb was purely for the process of climbing and that it was very personal, and it wasn’t about fame or money or about a movie,” Chin said. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.