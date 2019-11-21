ONLINE ONLY: Professional climber Jimmy Chin speaks in Fresno about pursuing his passion

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KPGE) – Professional climber, photographer, and Academy Award-winning film director Jimmy Chin, visited downtown Fresno Wednesday to speak about how he went from living in his car in Yosemite to walking the Oscar stage.

“Truly, the greatest risk I ever took was to forget my own path,” Chin said.

This was all part of the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series.

“He’s such an amazing human being,” Susan Anderson, San Joaquin Valley Town Hall board member, said. “I really liked how he talked about taking risks and just going for it. His story is just incredible.”

Attendees had the chance to be inspired while also having a laugh or two.

Chin said his decision to pursue climbing wasn’t something his family was too happy with.

“‘Of course we’re worried, there’s no word in Chinese for what you do,’” Chin said, quoting his mother.

Chin said one day, he picked up a camera and found a way to combine his love for climbing with his passion for telling people’s stories. He said the stories he looks to tell are the ones about those who explore their full potential.

“You’re fortunate if you get to find what your potential is because I don’t think many people get to understand or experience what their full potential is,” he said.

Jimmy ended with speaking about his most notable film, the one that won him an Oscar: Free Solo. The film revolves around Alex Honnold, who attempts to free solo climb El Capitán.

“I understood that his intention of the climb was purely for the process of climbing and that it was very personal, and it wasn’t about fame or money or about a movie,” Chin said.