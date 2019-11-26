ONLINE ONLY: After more than a decade of being out of service, this Calwa pool is getting remodeled

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Calwa Recreation and Park District to celebrate a new project. It’s something Calwa residents have been waiting to hear for years– the swimming pool is getting renovated.

“Everybody is kind of waiting for the pool and they’ve been waiting for a while,” Calwa resident Martha García said.

Fresno County District 3 Supervisor Sal Quintero said it’s been a goal of his for quite some time now.

“We made this one of our priorities when we came on the Board of Supervisors. I grew up in this area, so I know how much this meant to the community,” Quintero said.

The deep end of the pool is currently 10 feet deep. However, it’ll be remodeled and resurfaced to make it only 4 ½ feet deep. The goal is to make it easier for swim lessons and for seniors to use it for exercise and physical therapy.

“We’re really excited,” García said. “The pool hasn’t been open in a very long time. We’re just excited to come and see how it’s going to end up.”

Quintero said the project was possible due to private donations. Kaiser Permanente gave an $80,000 grant, and in return, the new pool will be called the Kaiser Aquatic Center.

“We not only care about the health of our members but also the communities we serve,” Kaiser Senior Vice President Wade Nogy said.

Quintero said he’s hoping it’ll be open sometime next year.

“My oldest daughter, she was like an infant, and we came swimming here,” García said when asked if she remembered the last time the pool was open.

Soon, residents won’t be looking at an empty concrete pool. They’ll see sparkling blue water to help take the edge off a triple-digit day in the valley.

“We’re really happy,” García said. “My kids are very excited, my son, my daughters, we’re ready to come and swim.”

