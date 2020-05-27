Man shot and killed in San Joaquin, deputies say. No arrests made

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE) – A man is dead following a shooting in San Joaquin Tuesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Nevada Street. Multiple calls about shots fired were received and deputies on the scene said approximately 100 people were in the area trying to find out what happened.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was found lying in the street and died at the scene.

Investigators say the shooter may have left the area on foot and the incident was possibly gang-related. No arrests have been made. Witnesses have been asked to come forward.

“This is not going to change without good information that allows us to pursue leads and eventually arrest these people,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say this is the sixth homicide in Fresno County so far this year.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.