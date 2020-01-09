One man dead, another injured after shooting in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, and another in critical condition.

The homicide investigation began after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Southeast Fresno Wednesday night.

Police say the victim, identified as a man in his early 20’s was found shot multiple times inside the vehicle found on 5th St & E Tyler Ave around 11p.m.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said detectives followed a blood trail from the passenger side of the vehicle and found a second shooting victim nearby on Bond Street. Lt. Dooley said the man was shot in the face and unable to talk. He was transported to CRMC in critical condition, but is stable, Lt. Dooley said. Police identified the second victim also as a man in his early 20’s.

No other information was available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.