Since the numbers starting rolling in on Super Tuesday, Jerry Dyer’s lead over Andrew Janz has shrunk by seven-percentage points. The former Fresno police chief is not ready to claim victory but knows he’s in good shape to wrap up this race in the primary, avoiding a runoff in November. Dyer joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters following California’s first Super Tuesday, knowing he could make history if the stays one vote north of the 50% threshold.
Not ready to claim victory! Dyer’s lead in Fresno mayoral race shrinks with thousands of votes left to be counted
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: