Northwest Fresno residents raising safety concerns after deadly shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — City leaders and Fresno police answered a call to action Wednesday. The community packed a meeting at Liddell Elementary to voice their concerns.

This comes after 24-year-old Brandyn Harris was gunned down at an overlook near Milburn and Alluvial Avenues in northwest Fresno Monday.

People said the area is a problem and they’re tired of it.

“I know a lot of you are very upset about what happened. I am too.” Mike Karbassi a Fresno City Councilmember said Thursday.

Monica Harrison-Snowden said she graduated with Harris’s mother and she’s very happy to see Karbassi addressing the issues.

“Losing our children is just something that we don’t want to go through and it’s just heartbreaking to see this happening so many times. It’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

Around 200 people packed the room for the meeting and anyone who wanted to talk was invited to speak up.

“That little place is a sitting duck for all kinds of bad stuff. It’s not surveilled, it’s tucked in. Whatever we do, something has to be done with that spot,” said one woman.

Karbassi along with Fresno police fielded questions and asked for ideas.

“I would like to see the parking lot removed and have some benches put into where you could actually enjoy it because the way it’s set up is mostly just to sit in your car,” Jeremy Sherrel said.

Many people requested the parking lot be removed.

Karbassi said he wanted to find a way to keep the park open, but with enhanced security.

The area is now temporarily closed to vehicle access until improvements are made.

“I think it’s important for the city to hear what the residents are concerned about, so we can not only be reactive about what happened, but proactive so it doesn’t happen again,” Karbassi said.

He said the lighting was just upgraded to LED, which will be up soon. Police in the meeting also stressed the importance of calling them to report suspicious activity in the area.

