TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire of Tulare reported that a new wildfire has started this afternoon. Firefighters responded around 2:00 p.m. to the southeast of Three Rivers.

According to the state agency, the fire has reached 127 acres, so far Cal Fire of Tulare has four hand crews, six engines, and two dozers, and assistance from the Tulare County Fire Department.

Fire officials say that there are road closures on South Fork Drive and Cinnamon Canyon Road with evacuation warnings in place.