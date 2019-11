A new local political ad portraying congressman Devin Nunes as a child is temporarily censored by Twitter. District 22 congressional candidate, Bobby Bliatout released the new ad this last week and a couple days later Twitter froze his account. Bliatout would have his profile restored the next day.

Bliatout also describes the resolve and suffering the Hmong community is living with following the 388th U.S. mass shooting this year alone.