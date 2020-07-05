KSEE24 RESCAN /
Neighbors surprise Fresno couple with Birthday flash mob

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Birthday plans changed for one Navy veteran in Fresno, but his neighbors still made it special with a socially-distanced flash mob.

Bill and Freda Marvin were born two days apart on the third and fifth of July. This year, Bill turns 94 and Freda turns 90 years young. The couple’s daughters planned a surprise flash mob, inviting all neighbors.

In light of COVID-19, the daughters took extra care to be safe. They marked chalk “X’s” on the pavement, spaced 6-feet apart, asked participants to wear masks, and had a hand sanitizing station for anyone who took part. The couple have been married 49 years.

