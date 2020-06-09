More 3-D printed face shields head south to help COVID-19 healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The city of San Diego is sending another batch of face shields to Tijuana’s first responders, essential workers and healthcare providers.

One thousand face shields have already been sent south of the border.

Production of the face shields is ongoing at the San Diego Central Library Innovation Lab, with 2,100 face shields and 250 ear savers created to dat e on 3-D printers.

3D printers are being used to produce face shields that will be delivered to health workers south of the border. (Courtesy City of San Diego)

The San Diego County Probation Department will receive another 200 face shields.

San Diego Public Library in partnership with the San Diego Public Library Foundation is producing the materials and delivering them to points south of the border.

Unidentified police officers in Tijuana receive face shields donated by City of San Diego. (Courtesy: City of San Diego)

Tijuana has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,375 cases have been reported.

Recently, the cities of Tijuana and San Diego formed an alliance creating a cross-border working group as a way to keep track of COVID-19 cases and the virus’ impact in the region.

It will share data report and a response plan from a multi-agency partnership that includes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and police and fire departments from throughout San Diego County.

“San Diego and Tijuana’s longstanding binational relationship has (been) and continues to be a strength even amid one of the largest pandemics we’ve faced in a century,” Faulconer said in a statement. “COVID-19 knows no boundaries, so our border region is closely monitoring the impacts to healthcare systems on both sides of the border.”

