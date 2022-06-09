EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating an incident where a Molotov Cocktail was allegedly thrown at a residence and a parked car, according to the Exeter Police Department.

On Monday, around 11:47 p.m. officers responded to a report from a residence on West Pine Street.

Police say it was reported that a Molotov Cocktail had been thrown at a parked vehicle.

Investigators say they were able to find evidence that two bottles of flammable liquid had been thrown. One bottle had been thrown at the front of the residence, and the second had been thrown at the vehicle.

There was damage to the house and vehicle, according to officials.

Officers say the fires were extinguished by the homeowner before they arrived.

Investigators are still looking into the incident, and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Exeter Police Department at (559)592-3103