Missing couple found dead in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  Madera County Sheriff’s said they located Edward and Iva Poulson deceased off of Beasore Rd near Bass Lake in their vehicle, which had been involved in an accident. 

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle accident will be conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

UPDATE: Shortly before 9:30pm on 10/28/19, Edward and Iva Poulson were located off of Beasore Rd in Bass Lake in their…

Posted by Madera County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 28, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770

