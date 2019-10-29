Missing couple found dead in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s said they located Edward and Iva Poulson deceased off of Beasore Rd near Bass Lake in their vehicle, which had been involved in an accident.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle accident will be conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770

