FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A 41-year-old man is under arrest on multiple felony charges relating to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 41-year-old Brent Cox of Fresno was committing sexual acts with the daughter of a woman he is dating. Investigators established that he was in a prolonged relationship with the 12-year-old victim. Evidence was found showing multiple sexual acts over the course of several months.