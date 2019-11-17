Mi Familia Vota: Dreamers fate doesn’t lie in hands of high court, the burden is on Congress

Breaking News
Following rallies from the Central Valley all the way to Capitol Hill, one local organization says the fate of Dreamers lies in the hands of Congress and now the high court. The California State director of Mi Familia Vota, Samuel Molina, says however the Supreme Court wants to rule on President Trump’s request to end DACA, the burden falls on Congress to pass a new immigration bill.

