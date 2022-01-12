Merced teen mother arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was arrested by police on suspicion of child abuse Wednesday.

Police said around 10:17 a.m. on Jan. 11, they were called to Mercy Hospital for a suspected child abuse case. When they arrived, they found a toddler who was being treated for various injuries including bone fractures.

A medical professional was later able to determine the injuries were consistent with abuse rather than accidental, police said.

Officers served a search warrant and interviewed the mother of the child, 19-year-old Kacielyn Lumanog Haines of Merced.

Haines was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for charges of assault likely to produce injury to a child.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209)388-7773.

