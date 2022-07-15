FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested and accused of felony elder abuse after a violent assault on a 67-year-old victim, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials say on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of N Street for a fight in progress. When officers arrived, Steven Austin Jr., 33, was detained by a neighbor that intervened on behalf of the victim.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 67-year-old victim who police say had been seriously assaulted by Austin. According to police, witnesses reported that Austin punched the victim in the face, stomped on him while on the ground, and used his forearm to choke him.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for medical treatment and is listed as stable condition.

Officials say they suspect alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor to the assault. Austin was arrested and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail for felony elder abuse and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to police.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Alejandro Arias at (209) 385-6905 or by email at ariasa@cityofmerced.org.