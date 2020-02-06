Mendota teacher’s aide arrested for sexual relationship with 16-year-old boy, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teacher’s aid in Mendota was arrested Wednesday for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy, Mendota Police Department says.

Veronica Marie Lopez, 42, from Firebaugh, faces two felony counts– oral copulations and sexual intercourse.

Authorities say Lopez worked for the Mendota School District as an instructional aid.

Lopez had a sexual relationship with the student while employed by the district, police say.

Officials say Lopez confessed to the relationship.

No other details were available.

